The Street Profits Credit Triple H For Their WWE Success

Angelo Dawkins recently spoke with USA Insider about his career and his tag team with Montez Ford. The two are currently tag teaming as the Street Profits.

During the interview, Dawkins revealed how it was Triple H that helped The Street Profits become a success. As noted, Triple H is currently the Head of Talent Relations and the Chief Content Officer. Before those roles, Triple H was the Head of Creative for "NXT" until last September. Many talents that were around in "NXT" during that time have credited Triple H for their success.

"As soon as Montez got hired, we've been cool pretty much ever since and we never looked back," Dawkins told USA Insider. "A couple of years after that, we had a match with each other at Full Sail for NXT and Triple H was like 'Huh. Let's see how these guys work together.' And then we hit the ground running ever since and became the Street Profits."

He continued: "That's the thing about being boys with your tag partner. We already hung out, it was just a thing of meshing our styles together. I'm the more laid back of the two, he's the more outgoing guy so it was how we could mesh in the ring. Once they felt we were ready they put us out there and now you see what you got today with the Street Profits, baby!"

Dawkins and Ford have been a tag team since 2016. The two have held the "Raw," "SmackDown," and the "NXT" Tag Team Titles. Their most recent title reign was from December 2020 to August 2021, when they held the "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles.