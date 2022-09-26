Flash Morgan Webster Confirms WWE Release Rumors And Comments On Future

Former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champion Flash Morgan Webster has been competing in the squared circle since 2010, but since October 2021, the seasoned performer has been out of action due to a torn labrum that required surgery. Webster was released from WWE is August, but now that he's recovered, Webster is turning his attention back to the ring, competing in his first match in over a year and his first indie appearance in close to three years this past weekend. Webster also confirmed via Twitter that he turned down multiple renewal offers for his WWE contract this past April.

"I felt like maybe I was done with stepping into a wrestling ring," Webster wrote. "That passion just wasn't there, I wasn't enjoying it, and motivation to rehab or get in any form of ring shape was the last thing I wanted to do."

Ultimately, for the sake of provide for his family, Webster still chose to sign a contract offer, which guaranteed him income while recovering from injury.

"Then the release came, and I kinda felt relieved in some capacity," Webster said. "I knew I wanted to be involved in wrestling but maybe just not in a performing capacity ... All I know for now [is] I spent [the] last three years not really knowing what I wanted or where I stood with wrestling. Now I know I just want to enjoy it and last night was a good start to that."

"NXT UK" is currently in transition mode and will re-launch as "NXT Europe" sometime in 2023. At the time of the announcement, a long list of "NXT UK" stars were released from the promotion and moved to the alumni section of WWE's website.