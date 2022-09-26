Xavier Woods Reacts To Celebrity Game Show Appearance

Xavier Woods is ecstatic about his upcoming appearance on a popular television game show.

Woods, whose real name is Austin Creed, announced on Sunday that he will be a contestant on the new season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," which premiered this weekend. The ABC show, which also streams on Hulu, features popular athletes, comedians, movie stars, television personalities, and more.

"WE KNOCKING OUT GOALS LEFT AND RIGHT!" Woods tweeted. "I'm a contestant on this season of "Celebrity Wheel of Forture! Did the years of training against Tyler Breeze on "UpUpDownDown" pay off?"

Woods' in-ring success comes on top of his success as a media host and personality outside of it, primarily with programming surrounding video games. He has long hosted video gaming show UpUpDownDown on YouTube, which primarily features the 11-time WWE tag team champion facing off against other wrestling stars in various video game competitions. The wrestler has hosted the show, which currently has 2.34 million subscribers, since 2015. In 2018, Guinness World Records honored the show with the distinction of being the "most subscribed-to celebrity video gaming channel." Earlier this year, Woods was announced as a co-host for G4TV's reboot of "Arena," as well. There is no word yet on when Woods' episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Forture" will premiere, but the WWE star directed his Twitter followers to the show's website for more updates.

Woods, a perennial tag team wrestler, has continued to be featured alongside fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston in tag team action on "WWE SmackDown." The third member of the team, Big E, is currently recovering from a broken neck suffered earlier this year.