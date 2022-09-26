Dwight Howard Addresses Seriousness Of WWE Ambitions

The WWE might have another crossover star waiting in the wings.

TMZ caught up with NBA free agent Dwight Howard on Sunday and asked whether the eight-time NBA All-Star would have any interest in joining the WWE if a basketball team doesn't offer him a contract for next season. Howard told TMZ that he does, in fact, have ambitions to join the WWE.

"Of course, no doubt," Howard said. "I like wrestling."

When asked if it came down to deciding between competing on the court or in the ring next year, Howard added: "Whatever opportunity's best."

The 36-year-old center last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. Howard made a surprise appearance at a WWE tryout event in Nashville, Tennessee back in July.

"Hopefully one day in the future, I'll actually be in the ring, wrestling and holding up a belt," he told ESPN's Arash Markazi after he cut a promo at the tryout.

Howard told TMZ on Sunday that he'd like to perform as a face and a heel.

"I'd be the good guy sometimes and the bad guy sometimes," he said.

Triple H told "The Sporting News" the ball's in Howard's court.

"When he says, 'Hey, I want to give this a shot,' he's got my phone number," Triple H added. "All he's got to do is call me, and we'll see what can happen."

The WWE has been a home for a number of crossover stars over the years. Most recently, social media star Logan Paul has stepped inside a WWE ring and will be challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a title match at the Crown Jewel event in November.

