WWE SmackDown Receives Its Highest Viewership Numbers In Two Years

The Bloodline brings more viewers to the table, apparently. Showbuzz Daily release viewership information for last Friday night and the September 23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" roped in an average of 2,535,000 viewers, the highest for the show since March 20, 2020, right at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown and up 13 percent from the week previous.

The key demographic also saw a considerable boost as "SmackDown" garnered an average of 819,000 viewers aged 18-49 for a 0.63 P18-49 rating, up 25 percent from the week before.

"AEW Rampage" also saw itself on the positive side of ratings as the company's two-hour Grand Slam special received 522,000 average viewers, a 19 percent boost from the week before. If one were to simply go by the 10 PM hour, this is the highest viewership for the show since April.

The biggest boost came for "Rampage's" key demographic as it received a 0.17 P18-49 rating, up 34 percent from last week.

"SmackDown" came in first in the key demographic for broadcast primetime, while hour one for "Rampage" came in at fourth and hour two for "Rampage" came in at eighth.

Looking back at last year, numbers are great for "SmackDown." The September 24, 2021 episode had an average total viewership of 2,135,000, making this week's show up 16 percent. The key demographic rating is up 13 percent.

Despite the increase, "Rampage" is still down from a year before. Last year's episode had 640,000 viewers on average, 18 percent more than this week's program. Looking at the key demographic, the drop is even more drastic with 46 percent less than last year which had a 0.29 P18-49 rating.