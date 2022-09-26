Major Update On Candice LeRae's Pro Wrestling Future

Candice LeRae has finally made it to the big leagues.

The veteran wrestler made her triumphant WWE main roster debut 9/26 episode of "Raw," shocking the fans in Edmonton by arriving as the surprise opponent of Nikki A.S.H. Prior to the match, Nikki was already in the ring awaiting her opponent, but there was no mention of her wrestling a mystery Superstar. The fans at Rogers Place gave LeRae a rousing ovation as she stepped out to her old "NXT" theme music. The announcers would confirm that LeRae had joined the "Raw" brand.

LeRae was last seen in action on the June 6, 2021 episode of "NXT Great American Bash," where she & Indi Hartwell dropped their "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles to IYO SKY & Zoey Stark. Shortly thereafter, LeRae announced her pregnancy but remained on TV in a non-wrestling capacity as part of The Way stable. She would eventually go on maternity leave, and there was uncertainty regarding her WWE future following her husband Johnny Gargano's exit from the company last December. LeRae's WWE contract expired in the Spring of 2022, but there was talk of WWE possibly extending her deal due to her time away with injuries and pregnancy. It appears LeRae has signed a new WWE contract to return to the company. Gargano also made his "Raw" debut recently after reportedly signing a new contract.

The Poison Pixie spent nearly five years in "NXT" after debuting on the old Black & Gold show back in April 2017. During her time in WWE's developmental show, LeRae unsuccessfully challenged for the "NXT" Women's Title on several occasions against the likes of IYO SKY, Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley.