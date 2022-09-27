Saraya Appears To Joke With Ronnie Radke About His Previous Conviction

Saraya and Ronnie Radke are clearly very in touch with the social media discourse surrounding them.

Saraya took to her TikTok to post a video of her lovingly watching her boyfriend, singer Ronnie Radke, pretend to stab someone repeatedly, while Britney Spears sings "Mama, I'm In Love With a Criminal" over the proceedings. The video is a disturbing wink at Radke's sordid past.

Radke trended on Twitter after Saraya's debut with AEW, with many bringing up his criminal history. Radke, the lead singer of bands such as Escape The Fate and Falling In Reverse, was involved in a fight that led to the death of 18-year-old Michael Allen Cook, and pleaded guilty to a charge of "battery with substantial bodily harm" and was placed on probation. Radke later violated his parole, which led to a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Radke has also been arrested after failing to appear for a court date related to a domestic incident between him and his then-girlfriend Sally Watts. Radke has also been charged with assault, stemming from a September 2012 incident that saw him violently throw microphone stands into the crowd during a Falling In Reverse concert, which led to Six Flags Great Adventure banning further metal concerts from the park.

The video isn't the only wink at the controversy surrounding Saraya's boyfriend. She also took to her Instagram story to celebrate that Radke was trending in the wake of her surprise AEW debut on last Wednesday's "Dynamite," despite it mostly being related to his violent, controversial past.