Crowbar Gives Update On His Relationship With David Flair

Former WCW wrestler Crowbar was recently on the "Under the Ring" podcast, and the subject of his tag team partnership with David Flair, son of Ric Flair, came up. Their partnership was short-lived and it's been a number of years since the two have been in touch, but Crowbar had nothing but positive things to say about his run with David.

"I haven't spoken to him in a while. Last time I saw him, I would have to say about maybe eight [or] nine years ago, David, Shannon ['Daffney' Spruill], and I all did an autograph signing," Crowbar said. "I love David to death. He was a great guy."

Crowbar shared fond memories of the team's time together, including how they were paired up in the first place.

"When they told me I was going to be paired with Flair's kid, you don't know what to expect. Is he gonna be very cocky because he's the son of the Nature Boy? ... He couldn't be nicer, he couldn't have been sweeter," Crowbar said. "He knew his limitations, he wanted to learn. ... We were three young adults, three kids, just having a great time, enjoying this ride. It was one of the most fun times of my entire life in wrestling. [I'm] just very thankful for that time."

Crowbar and Flair teamed together in the waning years of WCW, even winning the company's world tag team championship, although they held it for just a couple weeks. Flair's last match took place in 2009, and since then he has stayed off the wrestling radar. Crowbar, however, is still quite active, making a recent appearance at "Ric Flair's Last Match," as well as for promotions such as Black Label Pro and Beyond Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under the Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.