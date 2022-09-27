RVD Reveals Change WWE Wanted To Make To His Look

Over the years, WWE made a practice of making changes to wrestlers who had established themselves in other promotions, whether it be by their altering their name, their look or other characteristics. While Rob Van Dam, who had been a star in ECW, kept his name and persona when he came to WWE in 2001, there was one change he was asked to make.

In responding to a tweet praising the airbrushed ring attire he was known for, RVD replied: "This was one of the first things WWE tried to change about me." @TheJoeyDaylight posted a photo of RVD wearing black and red attire that did not have airbrushing on it, and RVD tweeted: "This was what they wanted me to wear. I kept it for non televised house shows."

For most of RVD's storied career, which has spanned more than 30 years, he kept he same ring name and look everywhere he wrestled. RVD last wrestled for WWE in 2014 against Seth Rollins on "Main Event," and he still wrestles today outside of the WWE umbrella, recently spending time in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

RVD was a triple crown champion during his first WWE run from 2001-2007. He won the WWE World Tag Team Championships three times, the Intercontinental Championship on six occasions, and the WWE Championship once. While his WWE Championship reign would only last 22 days, RVD was able to get the feel good moment of defeating John Cena for the belt at One Night Stand 2006, a throwback event to honor ECW.