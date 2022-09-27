Jacques Rougeau Teases Potential AEW Match

Jacques Rougeau was a WWE staple in the 1980s and early '90s, initially teaming with brother Raymond before racking up three World Tag Team Championship reigns with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers and enjoying a short stint with the Intercontinental Title as The Mountie. After working over four decades in pro wrestling, Rougeau retired from in-ring action in August 2018. Still, even with that decision, he can't help to think about new opportunities arising.

"There are a lot of things that are opening right now. A lot of my spider web defenses that are opening up because I think I could bring a lot to the business, and I had one of my talents ... Jeremy Prophet was the one who first brought it to my attention," Rougeau told "Ken's Korner." "He said, 'Jacques, I'm going to represent Quebec at the Nightmare Factory in AEW in Toronto, and I'm going to make it to the big leagues.' And he says, 'I'd like to bring you as my manager.' You know, so it kind of tingled my spider web to say, 'Hey, that would be fun to be a Jimmy Hart or something like that.' I'm a good talker on the mic, and I have a lot of charisma there."

Beyond the possibility of making it in AEW, Rougeau is fascinated with his scheduled trip to The Nightmare Factory. Training in Stu Hart's dungeon and running his own wrestling school has inspired a special place in Rougeau's heart for the concept. "I'm also going to The Nightmare Factory in the fall to go see the wrestling school. I had my wrestling school for twenty years, so it's like, who knows how I'll approach that. I may just give them a hand at The Nightmare Factory just to put my wrestling boots on and my gear to just go in and help a little bit in there."