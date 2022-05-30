For the first time, WWE has showcased Cody Rhodes’ professional wrestling school The Nightmare Factory. The training facility is featured in a vignette highlighting Cody’s preparation for his match at WWE Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins. It features a montage of Rhodes’ working out as well as opening up about what this match against Rollins means to him.

“This is the place I can make myself bulletproof,” Rhodes said, referring to The Nightmare Factory. “It’s so difficult to prepare for something like a structure that we’re getting ready to encounter because it’s not just the height, it’s not just the fact that you’re locked in there with one of the absolute best wrestlers in the world. I don’t think people realize chainlink, it’s not rubber. Every little piece of Hell in a Cell can hurt you, you’re locked in there, you’re locked inside.”

This will be the second encounter between Rollins and Rhodes, with Cody defeating Seth in both of their encounters since his return to WWE. Once at WrestleMania 38 and the other at WrestleMania Backlash. During the passionate workout, Cody described how seriously he’s taking this third match and detailed why he’d like to close the chapter on his rivalry with Rollins.

“My passion has more transcended into my life’s work,” Rhodes said. “I take it so seriously and I don’t know how else to do it. I have to give it all. I think it’d be easy for me to say I’m way better than Seth Rollins, but if we’d be looking at these as games, it’s 2-0. Why this rematch is happening is because I’m allowing it to happen. At Hell in a Cell, violence but in short order and we can close the book on Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes.”

