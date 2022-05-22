The opening match of 2022’s WWE Wrestlemania Backlash saw Cody Rhodes defeat Seth Rollins in an excellent, back-and-forth match. During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, ‘The American Nightmare’ had nothing but good things to say about the show.

“I understand that sports entertainment is the proper term in WWE, but Backlash was a wrestling card,” Rhodes said. “Bell-to-bell, there were stories told in the ring, and there was competition, and there was violence. It just felt different. If me being back helps bring that identity, then good because I’m not changing. I’m going to be me.”

Rhodes has worked against Rollins in both of his Premium Live Event appearances so far. Both matches have gone down well with the WWE Universe, but Rhodes himself has also been pleased with them.

“I was really satisfied with our two matches. It was pure wrestling,” he said. “I thought that chapter was closed, but I’m looking forward to what’s next between us.”

As noted, Seth and Cody will compete against one another for the third-consecutive PLE in a ‘Hell In A Cell’ match on Sunday, June 5.

