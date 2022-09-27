TNT Gives Upcoming AEW Rampage And Battle Of The Belts Special Start Times

Friday nights are often the nights where we see "AEW Rampage" follow up on the tail end of "WWE SmackDown" and look to provide a more action-packed hour than the two hours from WWE's blue brand.

On TNT's October 7th schedule, however, "Rampage" won't be alone in the fight as the "AEW Battle of the Belts IV" special will be taking place immediately after the secondary show, with Rampage starting at its traditional time of 10 pm EST, followed by "Battle of the Belts" at 11 pm EST.

The "Battle of the Belts" quarterly special has been highly touted since its creation via AEW's deal with Warner Bros-Discovery in relocating "AEW Dynamite" to TBS, and the fourth special looks to be no different with the likes of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, FTW Champion Hook and ROH/NJPW/AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) being heavily advertised to appear or compete on the program.