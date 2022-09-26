New Graphic Teases Which Titles Will Be On The Line At AEW Battle For The Belts

The next AEW Battle of the Belts special is set to air on Saturday, October 8, and we may have our first hint at the titles that will be defended on the show. An advertisement for the week's live taping, including Battle of the Belts alongside a live "Rampage" on Friday, October 7, showcases the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, TNT Champion Wardlow, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and FTW Champion Hook, along with a number of the company's other stars.

Moxley and Hook are specifically aligned on the right side of the ad, putting them near the Battle of the Belts graphic. This could indicate that the AEW World Championship and FTW Championship will both be defended on the show. However, it remains a possibility that the company is simply advertising which wrestlers will be in attendance over the course of the double taping rather than designating them to a specific show. That means any of the advertised stars could be fair game to appear on the special.

Previous iterations of Battle of the Belts have been headlined by Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the Ring of Honor World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's World Championship, and Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Battle of the Belts came into existence as a result of AEW's deal with WarnerMedia (now Warner Bros-Discovery) to move "Dynamite" to TBS. The special airs quarterly on TNT in a one-hour time slot currently set for Saturday nights.