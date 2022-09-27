WWE NXT Schedule To Be Affected By Hurricane Ian

In the wake of Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, WWE has rescheduled two of its "NXT" events that were scheduled later this week within the state.

The "NXT" house events were slated for the University Area Community Complex in Tampa for September 30 and the Dade City Armory in Dade City on October 1. WWE has moved the dates of the events to December 17 for the Tampa show and November 11 for the Dade City show. WWE stated that it would honor previously purchased tickets for the new dates.

The postponement of the "NXT" shows comes after AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to instruct his Florida and Gulf Coast-based roster not to travel as the hurricane approaches.

"For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it's voluntary to come to tv this week," Khan wrote. "Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home. & we hope to see you all next week."

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Ian will reach the southern tip of Florida by 8:00 pm EST and move across the state throughout Wednesday. By Thursday, the storm is forecast to continue moving northward to impact Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. According to an Axios report, the hurricane has reached Category 4 strength as three Florida airports — Tampa International Airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport — announced they are closing today.