Hurricane Ian Could Affect 9/28 AEW Dynamite

Could Hurricane Ian affect this upcoming Wednesday's "Dynamite?"

Tony Khan took to his Twitter account to post a public memo to all AEW employees based in Florida or other parts of the Gulf Coast region that could be impacted by Ian.

"For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it's voluntary to come to tv this week," Khan wrote. "Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home. & we hope to see you all next week."

The post comes after reports surfaced that talent felt as if Khan was not accessible and said they had a hard time getting in contact with him. Backstage tensions in the company were quite high throughout the summer as questions about the manner in which Khan is running his company rose over the past few months. Several major events also occurred within that time frame including Jonathan Gresham getting into a verbal altercation with Khan, MJF being upset about his pay, and most notably the controversy surrounding CM Punk during the post-All Out media scrum.

Punk made several remarks during the scrum, including calling AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks "irresponsible" for allegedly leaking stories to the media about how he influences Tony Khan's creative decisions. Omega and the Bucks were angered by the comments, leading to a physical altercation between the two parties. Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and Ace Steel are all suspended, with a third party investigation is now underway.