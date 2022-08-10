Tony Khan Addresses Reports Of Unhappiness In AEW Locker Room
You'd assume with easy-going boss Tony Khan at the helm, every wrestler signed to an All Elite Wrestling contract (AEW) would be happily reaping the rewards. But with an inflated roster and only a certain number of television hours available per week, there have been some murmurings that some AEW talent may be feeling a somewhat unhappy behind the scenes.
Take Miro, for example — the former Rusev in WWE — who last performed at the inaugural AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. Just this past week, he appeared to express his frustrations on social media in relation to the booking of his character. Miro's concerns stemmed from the appearance of Mance Warner, who regularly works for Major League Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling, being granted a championship eliminator match against AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley last Friday on "AEW Rampage." Miro took to Twitter, quoting an AEW tweet featuring Warner and Moxley and saying, "Who's this guy that is fighting for the title?" Not long after, Miro was seen liking a tweet from a fan who suggested that he was booked better in WWE as the Rusev character.
With the AEW ship seemingly slightly rocking, Khan has now personally addressed the reports that some talents are unhappy in his locker room.
'I think we have a great environment'
"We have a great crew, and we're very happy with the shows we've been doing," Khan said on "Superstar Crossover." "I think we've got a great team of people. I recently did some promotions and added to the team, and I think with the new group, hopefully the communications only going to get better ... I can only be in so many places at one time talking to so many people with such a big team. So I think that'll help, but also, just in general, I think we have a great environment and a really great backstage, and overall, it's been a really great summer for us, and it's only going to get better."
Khan admitted it was challenging that he "can't get everybody on the show," and he understands that people working for his competitor, WWE, which has more overall airtime per week, are twice as likely to appear on television. Khan explained that it's competitive when it comes to spots on television in AEW, but made it clear that it means wrestlers have to do the most to maximize their time when they do get an opportunity in front of the camera.
