Fandango On Why WWE Scrapped Plans To Put Intercontinental Title On Him

Former WWE Superstar Fandango was recently a guest on Renee Dupree's podcast, "Cafe de Rene."

Fandango signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2006. Before he wrestled under the ring name Fandango, he was known as Johnny Curtis. Under that ring name, he won the fourth season of "NXT."

He made his main roster debut as Fandango on the March 1, 2013, episode of "SmackDown." While speaking on the podcast, Fandango revealed why WWE scrapped the idea of him winning the WWE Intercontinental Title.

"Yeah, I got a concussion," said Fandango. "I was wrestling the Great Khali and I didn't — I got knocked out and I didn't tell the office. So I knew that I was gonna pay-per-view and they're gonna put the strap on me, so I tried to fave it from the office and I got a sh– ton of heat for that.

"So yeah, I think I was wrestling like Zack Ryder. I took like a shoulder tackle and I was completely out of it, he kind of carried me through the match. I got to the back and I thought I just wrestled Kali because you know your brain's like a computer, and you pour some water over it and it just wasn't computing right. They were like, 'No, dude, you just wrestled f–king Ryder.' Then Hunter came in and I just stooged myself off without even knowing it."

Fandango was later released from WWE in June 2021 and currently wrestles as Dirty Dango in the independent scene. He made his NWA debut in December 2021 at the Hard Times 2 pay-per-view.