NWA Hard Times 2 was Saturday, December 4. In the main event, Trevor Murdoch retained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Mike Knox.

Also, Dirty Dango (fka WWE’s Fandango) made his NWA debut tonight.

Below are the full results:

Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane

NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match

The Hex (c) defeated Missa Kate & Natalia Markova and Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and Paola Blaze & Jennacide

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifying Gauntlet Match

Homicide defeated Alex Taylor, Ariya Daivari, CW Anderson, Darius Lockhart, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin, and Ricky Morton

Austin Aries defeated Rhett Titus

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James (c) defeated Kiera Hogan

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

OGK (c) defeated Aron Stevens & Kratos

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Trevor Murdoch (c) defeated Mike Knox

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Kamille (c) defeated Melina

No DQ, No Time Limit: NWA World Television Title Match

Tyrus (c) defeated Cyon

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c) defeated The End’s Odinson and Parrow

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis (c) defeated Judais

Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer

Colby Corino defeated Doug Williams

