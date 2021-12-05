NWA Hard Times 2 was Saturday, December 4. In the main event, Trevor Murdoch retained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Mike Knox.
Also, Dirty Dango (fka WWE’s Fandango) made his NWA debut tonight.
Below are the full results:
Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane
NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match
The Hex (c) defeated Missa Kate & Natalia Markova and Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and Paola Blaze & Jennacide
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifying Gauntlet Match
Homicide defeated Alex Taylor, Ariya Daivari, CW Anderson, Darius Lockhart, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin, and Ricky Morton
Austin Aries defeated Rhett Titus
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match
Mickie James (c) defeated Kiera Hogan
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
OGK (c) defeated Aron Stevens & Kratos
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match
Trevor Murdoch (c) defeated Mike Knox
NWA World Women’s Title Match
Kamille (c) defeated Melina
No DQ, No Time Limit: NWA World Television Title Match
Tyrus (c) defeated Cyon
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c) defeated The End’s Odinson and Parrow
NWA National Heavyweight Title Match
Chris Adonis (c) defeated Judais
Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer
Colby Corino defeated Doug Williams
