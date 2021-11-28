NWA wrestler Thom Latimer shared on social media that he is two years sober today.

In the past, Latimer spoke openly about his alcoholism. He was fired from WWE in 2012, following a confrontation with a police officer.

After WWE, Latimer was in Impact Wrestling from 2014 to 2017. He has been with NWA since 2019.

Below is his full statement that he shared on Twitter:

Today, I celebrate 2 whole years sober! I’ll keep this short, I do not want to come across as patronizing. I am a private person, I don’t talk much about my problems publicly. This isn’t a ‘Hey, look at me.’ This post is to tell you, if you want to quit drinking you can, it IS possible. If it fu–ks up your life & the lives of everyone around you. Yes, it’s time. I never EVER thought I’d be sober, let alone two years straight. I presumed I would continue to bury my feelings, hate myself & blame everyone else for my fu–ks up, die early & angry. If you or anyone else is struggling, be it booze or drugs or both. Know you CAN do it, YOU can take control. To the people who know people that are alcoholics. They want to quit. You cannot force them. But don’t turn your backs on them.

Thom Latimer is currently engaged to NWA Women’s Champion Kamille.

Latimer will be facing Nick Aldis at NWA Hard Times 2 on December 4.