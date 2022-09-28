D-Von Dudley Discusses 'Title Change' Between Vince McMahon And Triple H

D-Von Dudley has shared his thoughts on the big transition in WWE's creative leadership from the long run of Vince McMahon to Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Soon after McMahon retired as WWE's Chairman and CEO, Levesque was elevated to the Chief Content Officer role. He's now the point man for all things creative on "Raw" and "SmackDown."

Appearing on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Dudley, who works behind the scenes on the "NXT" brand, discussed how Levesque has been able to adjust to his new role.

"Vince used to always tell the wrestlers sometimes the vision is not there anymore, or sometimes you just need a new vision to help you out, and I think Triple H is that vision," Dudley said. "I think Triple H got his feet wet with everything on 'NXT.' When he started 'NXT,' he took indie wrestlers and made them into stars. That's very hard to do that. I don't care what nobody says, you could say what you want about Triple H, but that's very hard to do that. He made 'NXT' a household name when you talk about professional wrestling. So, that got his feet wet there, and then now taking over for Vince and doing what he's doing, I'm very, very happy about it. The atmosphere in the locker room is tremendous."

Dudley compared Levesque taking over for McMahon to a "title change" on WWE TV. He said that because it's something fresh and new, fans have gravitated to the product. With that said, Dudley feels every promotion needs someone like McMahon to keep the talent in check.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.