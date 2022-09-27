Tony D'Angelo Suffers Apparent Injury On WWE NXT

Rising WWE Superstar Tony D'Angelo apparently suffered a knee injury during the 9/27 episode of "NXT 2.0."

The injury occurred during the D'Angelo vs. Wes Lee qualifier match for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. At a crucial juncture in the bout, D'Angelo seemed to seize control after nailing a huge tilt-a-whirl side slam off the ropes, before grounding Lee to the mat with a sleeper hold. Thereafter, D'Angelo charged toward his opponent in the corner, but Lee countered with a drop toehold. After falling face-first into the turnbuckles, D'Angelo immediately clutched his right knee and struggled to get back up on his feet. The referee threw the 'X' sign before calling for the bell, awarding the win to Lee by forfeit. D'Angelo was helped to the back by trainers and WWE officials.

Soon after the show was taped on September 14, there were murmurs of D'Angelo suffering a knee injury at the tapings. However, there was no confirmation of the same from WWE or D'Angelo himself. It was believed that WWE might not air the match at all and just give Lee a bye to qualify for the tournament. With WWE airing footage of D'Angelo's injury, it's possible they will use the injury as part of a storyline for D'Angelo's eventual return to action.

By virtue of the victory, Lee joined Carmelo Hayes and Oro Mensah in the five-man NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event. The final two competitors will be decided in the coming weeks.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to provide an update on the severity of D'Angelo's injury.