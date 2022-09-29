Drew McIntyre Believes Change To His Character Would Make Him More Interesting

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been one of the top babyfaces in the company since winning the 2022 Royal Rumble and going on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. And in a new interview with NBC Sports Boston, "The Scottish Warrior" looked back on the journey that led him to the established fan favorite he is today.

"I just get to be me, and people can feel that when you're being real, and that's been the biggest difference, and what I've enjoyed most about being a good guy the past year and a half – two years is I'm just left to be myself, and the crowd responded positively," McIntyre explained.

However, his time on the main roster hasn't been completely dedicated to portraying the "good guy," as McIntyre put it. There was a long period after McIntyre was called up to "Raw," where he aligned himself with various heel characters like Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman, and even one of his future rivals, Bobby Lashley. McIntyre entertains the idea of possibly crossing over to the dark side once again, but he also is adamant that "The Scottish Psychopath" character, who was keen on alliances, would not be his focus.

"If I eventually turn bad again, I wouldn't just be the big angry man, that character of death, because I can educate who I really am, and I'll be a lot more interested the next time around."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NBC Sports Boston with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.