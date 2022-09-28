Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw

Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis.

In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.

As the show progressed, members of Miz-Force were shown knocked out in the backstage area, through various segments. After Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and AJ Styles spotted several of The Miz's bodyguards lying on the floor, The Miz eventually came across the entire Miz-Force down in a pile. Just as The Miz flipped out, a mannequin in the background dressed as an Edmonton Oiler player unmasked himself to be Lumis, who proceeded to hit The Miz with a hockey stick before choking him out. Lumis then cradled The Miz's unconscious body as the segment ended.

The identities of the six Miz-Force members have been revealed by The Local Competitor, a Twitter account dedicated to providing information on various local competitors, enhancement talents and extras that appear on WWE and AEW programming.

The account noted that Michael Richard Blais, Jack Pride, Steven Crowe, Amanuel, Andrew Love and Bobby Schink were among the Miz-Force guards used during this week's "Raw" in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. While Blais, Pride and Crowe are part of The Clandestine Society, a wrestling training facility based in Edmonton, Love is the owner of indie promotion ACW Ontario. Meanwhile, Schink is a graduate of the Storm Wrestling Academy, a former wrestling school operated by Lance Storm.

With Extreme Rules less than a few weeks away, it remains to be seen if The Miz finally gets his hands on Lumis in a singles match. WWE has yet to acknowledge Lumis as an official WWE Superstar, and The Miz has continued to refer to his kayfabe stalker as "Him" and "He who shall not be named" over the past few weeks.