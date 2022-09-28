Jacques Rougeau Discusses His Wrestling Academy's Connection To AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE Tag Team Champion Jacques Rougeau is on cloud nine with his Wrestling Academy's association with AEW. Rougeau — perhaps best known for his gimmick as The Mountie — was a guest on the "Ken's Korner Podcast" and he detailed a recent project for his students that ended with four winners.

"It was a great event," Rougeau said. "It was a year-long project and started this last year in 2021, and recruited wrestlers from all over Canada. We had some from Vancouver, from Edmonton, from Calgary, from Winnipeg, from New Brunswick, from Newfoundland, and they came from Ontario, they came from everywhere, Manitoba. Then, we had this competition where we had 40 participants from the quarterfinals, to the semifinals, to the finals, we kept eliminating them. Finally, the four winners, they finished like three Sundays ago, and it was amazing to have QT Marshall associated with this program from the beginning."

Rougeau said that Marshall liked the project so much, that he increased the time the winners would spend at the Nightmare Factory to one week. As the project continued, Marshall bumped up the time to three months and ended up choosing six standout talents instead of four to be AEW extras in the future. Rougeau has ensured that Marshall has the opportunity to see how his students fare on the microphone.

"Every wrestler that comes in for their match, they have a promo to cut just before," Rougeau said. "So, I want QT Marshall always to see how good they are on the mic."

Perhaps down the road, Rougeau could mentor one of his students on AEW TV. After all, he did tease a possible appearance with the promotion.

