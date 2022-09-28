Road Dogg Names Celebrity He Had A Bad Interaction With In WWE

WWE went through a period in 2009-2010 when it would invite celebrities to guest host "Monday Night Raw," with some of the more well-known hosts being Snoop Dogg, Betty White, Shaquille O'Neal, and Bob Barker. The guest host era of "Raw" saw moments such as Hugh Jackman breaking Dolph Ziggler's jaw, Jeremy Piven referring to SummerSlam as "SummerFest," and Muppets hosting. Every guest host experience was not five stars, however, as WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg named a celebrity he and WWE had a less-than impressive experience with.

"I'll give you an example of a real crappy interaction with a celebrity: Jonah Hill," Dogg said on "Oh...You Didn't Know?" "Jonah Hill, yes, came to promote something at Madison Square Garden and they ended up getting hot at him. ... I think it was 'Monday Night Raw' and Jonah Hill was supposed to be there to promote something. I don't know if there was creative differences, I just know a lot of people talked bad about him after [his appearance on the show] didn't happen."

Hill is known for his work in movies such as "Superbad," "21 Jump Street," and "22 Jump Street," and has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Moneyball." Hill never did appear on "Raw."

Dogg revealed who he believes made the call to cancel Hill's appearance on the November 21, 2011, show. "It would've had to have been Vince [McMahon]," Dogg said. "I'm speculating, but I'm so speculating with a strong hunch that nobody would've made that call without him knowing about it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh...You Didn't Know?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.