Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason

While the original video is no longer available, Savage told IGN back in 2000 that he didn't want to step into the commentator role full-time and retire just yet. At the time, that is precisely what WWE wanted him to do (via Bleacher Report).

"They wanted me to do the commentary thing, which I will want to do someday," Savage said. "But I just wasn't ready to take off my boots at that point. I'm glad I didn't. It wasn't anything but an attitude, or a direction, which the WWF was going, and they proved me to be 100% correct in where they were going, because they had a vision in where they were going. But at the same time, it didn't work for me at that time. And I'm glad I made the move that I did, looking back, because I just wasn't ready to do that. I have to do things because I want to, not because I have to."

Unfortunately, that "commentary thing" never came to be. Savage made his final WCW appearance on May 3, 2000, and didn't make another before the company folded the following year. He wound up joining TNA Wrestling in 2004 but left less than a month later following a disagreement, and in 2011, Savage tragically passed away. WWE inducted the Macho Man into their Hall of Fame in 2015.