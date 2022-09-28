Rhea Ripley On How Backstage WWE Atmosphere Has Changed Under Triple H

Triple H took over the reins at WWE in the wake of former CEO Vince McMahon's departure from the company in July, and it appears that the recent shift in power has been welcomed by at least one former champion.

Former "RAW" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently commented on the new changes within WWE in an interview with Fox Sports Australia, crediting the overall positive vibes to Triple H's presence.

"It feels like that family environment that I really loved about 'NXT' and miss at the same time," said Ripley. "[Triple H is] very hands-on, extremely hands-on, which is something I really appreciate. I love being able to go out there and talk to him," she continued, "and just get his opinion on things and learn from him every single Monday, whether it be something small or something big."

Triple H oversaw the "NXT" brand when it was first created for developmental purposes in 2012, and the show's creative success during its early years has been widely attributed to him by former talent. Ripley said she's excited about continuing to learn from the WWE Hall of Famer now that he serves as the company's Chief Content Officer.

Ripley added, "It's really important to have Triple H around and, to me, he feels like that father figure, which is really, really cool. It's starting to feel a lot like 'NXT,' and the environment seems so happy and so excited to be at work, which makes a huge difference."