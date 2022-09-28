Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Women of Wrestling ring announcer Dan Masters, real name Daniel Henry, sadly passed away earlier this week. Henry's niece, Katelyn Corbett Middleton, shared the news via Facebook.

"Rest in peace to a remarkable, larger-than-life man, my Uncle Daniel," Middleton wrote. "As a kid, he made me feel like the coolest person on this planet — talking on the radio, getting 'wake up' phone calls from 'famous' wrestlers and shoutouts at his wrestling events. He was the star of the show everywhere he went, but made me feel special. He was taken too soon and will be missed tremendously by the people who knew and loved him."

Henry was traveling in El Salvador yesterday when he was reportedly involved in a car accident that would unfortunately prove to be fatal. He had more than 20 years under his belt in the wrestling industry as both an announcer and commentator, including in companies like Deep South Wrestling, PCW Ultra, and most frequently Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Henry was also involved in both boxing and MMA, and had previously worked as an on-air radio host and announcer for iHeartRadio.

A resident of Long Beach, California, Henry was born in Georgia and worked as an intern for Dusty Rhodes' Turnbuckles Championship Wrestling in the early days of his career. Just a few weeks ago, Henry shared that he hoped to one day write a book about his time in the wrestling industry, and that the current reboot of "WOW: Women of Wrestling" would be the highlight.