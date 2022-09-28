Ronda Rousey Makes Bold Claim About Pro Wrestling Fans Versus MMA Fans

Ronda Rousey made her way over to the world of professional wrestling following her becoming the first woman to hold a championship in the UFC, moving over from the world of real brawls inside an octagon to scripted, pre-determined matches inside a squared circle. While there are similarities between pro wrestling and MMA such as physicality and both having possible submission outcomes, they are vastly different in other areas. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion discussed one area in which the wrestling and MMA worlds are different.

"WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care about the fighters," Rousey said on her Tuesday stream on YouTube. "UFC fans have, like, much less respect for their veterans and the legends of the sport than WWE fans do. It's like, a lot of UFC fans are kind of like bandwagon fans in that way. It's like, the second you're not on top, you're dead to them whereas WWE fans are like, 'This is the guy that, you know, did this 20 years ago,' and they're still really excited about that."

Rousey started her MMA career with a perfect 12-0 record before losing her next two fights to Holly Holm and then Amanda Nunes, with the latter being her most recent MMA fight to date. Following the two losses, Rousey moved over to professional wrestling, where throughout her career thus far, Rousey has received both cheers and boos at different points of her career. Rousey is currently on the "SmackDown" brand and is receiving mostly cheers, however, in 2018 when Becky Lynch became one of the hottest acts in WWE, Rousey started receiving more boos rather than cheers.

