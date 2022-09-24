Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match

Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

"Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments. "But, I feel like there's a couple weapons that are going to be unique to me and Liv." Another comment suggested using kendo sticks, to which Rosey said, "I do love me some kendo stick; kendo stick is kind of me and a Charlotte thing but I'll bust out the double kendo stick and make it my thing, you know what I mean?"

Continuing to scroll through comments, Rousey found suggestions of using a flail, which got a "holy moly dude" response from her; brass knuckles; and a chainsaw. "That be kind of crazy if they gave us a chainsaw and made people think I chopped her arm off," said a laughing Rousey. After a few more suggestions, which included a barbed wire baseball bat and a steel chair, Rousey got the idea to replace the thumbtacks with LEGOs. "How fun would that be?" said a giddy Rousey. "I want to like, throwdown LEGOs, and then take off her (Liv's) shoes and make her walk the LEGOs."

The Extreme Rules match on October 8 will be the third match between the women. Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey following Rousey's title defense against Natalya at Money in the Bank on July 2; and then retained the championship four weeks later in the rematch against Rousey at SummerSlam on July 30, which ended in controversy due to the referee not seeing Morgan tap out to Rousey's armbar as the referee was focusing on applying the three count to Rousey's shoulders on the mat.

