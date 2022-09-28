William Regal Addresses Stiff Shot MJF Took At Him In AEW Promo

MJF added another memorable moment to his career this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," getting into a verbal sparring match with the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta while trashing the faction's members. MJF told the former Ring of Honor Pure Champion about how he could always go up to William Regal and say, "Hey Willy, can you teach me how to pop pills?"

The line received an intense reaction from Yuta, who slapped MJF immediately, leading to a fight between the two and involvement from W. Morrissey (formerly known as Big Cass in WWE) to give MJF the upper hand. Regal has a history of substance abuse. He responded to the verbal jab on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain."

"Do you think I care? I call myself out a thousand times over about what I've done with my life," Regal said. "I've canned it when I was younger, I've proper gone out there and hammered life and got up to all kinds of stuff that you would never get. I had a blast and I was out and then I did some dreadful, awful things.

"But I'm through it and it's really, 22 years out of date. He needs to update his material," Regal continued. "But I just play into it, it's a part of me now, William Regal, it's a part of me that I am this old rouge that has done this and that, whatever it is it plays into this character that I just turn into. Nowadays you can't really do that, there's much less room for error. MJF has got something going, he's figured out whatever it is, he's got something going."

