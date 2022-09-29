William Regal Recalls Important Backstage WWE Encounters With Sasha Banks

There's an old saying in the wrestling business, the only things that are real are the money and the miles. On the latest episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast, William Regal said he had to give Sasha Banks a talk on a few occasions about that very truth.

"At least once, [Sasha]'s come to me," Regal said, and it would lead to Regal asking Sasha "'How many times have you been world champion?' and she said 'three' and I said 'did you get the check in the bank this Monday?' and she went 'yeah, thanks. That's what I needed to hear.'"

Regal said that Banks, like a lot of wrestlers, needs a voice to "put it into perspective because everybody and everything will take you out of the actual reality of what you want and what you've got to go through because that's what life is."

Regal likes to use himself as an example, "Hang on a minute, I've never been world champion. Check there? Yeah. Is it a good check? Yeah. Thank you."

Regal has been in the professional wrestling business since 1983, and despite retiring from in-ring competition in 2013, he's been a near-constant presence in the wrestling business since. The former "NXT" General Manager was recently released from his longtime home promotion of WWE, immediately finding a new home in All Elite Wrestling, where he is a mentor to the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and AEW Champion Jon Moxley. Regal has also received checks from WCW and NJPW in his career, without a single world title.