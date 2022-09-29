Sami Zayn Shares Photo Of 'TWO GOATS'

If you are scrolling through your social feeds, no, that's not a picture of Sami Zayn and Bryan Danielson. Zayn took to Twitter today to share a small glimpse at his day-to-day life on the road for WWE, as he often does. This time, the 'Honorary Uce' appeared to be spending his morning at some kind of farm or petting zoo and snapped a pic of himself posing with an actual handsome goat. "TWO GOATS" read the caption above the photo.

The first 'GOAT' in question is Zayn himself. Though some might argue the WWE performer has yet to reach 'Greatest of all Time' status, it's undeniable that the other figure in the picture is, in fact, a goat.

It can easily be said that Zayn is currently performing at the height of his career. The WWE star recently accepted an invitation to officially join The Bloodline, Roman Reigns' familial faction that has dominated the company over the last several years. As of late, he's formed a tight friendship with fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa, and has seemingly earned the respect of his Tribal Chief. With the way things are going, there's no way anything bad happens to Zayn on television in the near future. Right?

Zayn has been with the WWE since 2013, and before that spent a decade building a beloved body of work on the independent scene. The performer stood out as a major talent during his days on the "NXT" brand, getting as far as winning the "NXT" Championship. Since being called up to the main roster in 2016, Zayn has become a three-time Intercontinental Champion and has both partnered with and feuded against real-life friend Kevin Owens on and off.