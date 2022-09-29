WWE Star Robert Roode Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure

It appears that "WWE Raw" star Robert Roode underwent a medical procedure during a recent visit to Birmingham, Alabama. While Roode's tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, has had a presence on "Raw" since returning to the brand following a brief run on "NXT," Roode hasn't been seen on WWE programming since June.

It looks like the reason for Roode's absence could be medical. Roode took to his Instagram account to reveal that he is hopeful after meeting with doctors at Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine.

"Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham, AL," Roode wrote. "Big thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr. Micheal Ellerbusch, Dr. Andrew Cordover, and Dr. Charles Carnel."

Roode did not specify the reason for his visit. He did share a picture of himself in a hospital gown and also a pair of small bandages on the side of his neck.

Roode has been a part of the WWE roster since 2016. He was pushed as a main eventer on the "NXT" brand and even captured the "NXT" Championship. His status as a headliner didn't translate to the main roster, but he's still found success. Roode is a former two-time "Raw" Tag Team Champion, a former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion, and also a former United States Champion.

Prior to his WWE run, Roode was with Impact Wrestling for over a decade and became a two-time Impact World Champion. Before he became a top singles star in the company, Roode was in a memorable tag team with James Storm. Together, they were known as Beer Money and held the Impact World Tag Team Championship five times.