Jim Ross Would Have Questioned Idea Of Top AEW Act Being Over Six Months Ago

Right now the wrestling world is buzzing about AEW's new Tag Team Champions because everybody loves The Acclaimed. Their recent rise in popularity and success has certainly been a boost to Tony Khan's tag team division. However, it isn't a situation that everybody saw coming.

"If you told me six months ago that this was gonna be a big deal, I'd have said, 'Well, we will see,'" Jim Ross said on his latest "Grilling JR" podcast.

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster managed to get over naturally, with the raps during their entrances being something that has helped that. While they were unable to capture the titles at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, their encounter stole the show, and the crowd reaction led to a rematch at the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special last week where they won the gold by defeating Swerve In Our Glory.

"Those kids got over," Ross said. "They've gotten over, and it was a pleasant surprise that they have gotten over as they have, good stuff man. Some of these young cats are finding their home, and I like that. Two good athletic kids, and their little gimmick the 'scissor me' thing seems to be working. It's funny what gets over, and how that works, but it has been a good deal, so I am happy for those kids, that's what you want, you want young guys to find their way and all that good stuff."

