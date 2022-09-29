Virgil Reacts To The Passing Of Coolio

It was a sad moment Wednesday when it was reported that rapper Coolio, best known for his critically acclaimed track "Gangsta's Paradise", passed away at the age of 59. Tributes have been pouring in, so it's not shocking that some tributes would come from the pro wrestling industry. Even less shocking however is the tribute towards Coolio from former WWE and WCW star Virgil, who remembered the rapper as only Virgil can.

The man who enjoys those unlimited breadsticks at the Olive Garden took to Twitter shortly after the news of Coolio's passing broke to remember the Grammy award-winning rapper, and to recall a fond memory of the time Virgil and Coolio hung out with an unknown blonde fan.

"Man," Virgil tweeted. "Coolio my brother. We hit it all across the land man. I'm broken about this. Here is some blonde beggin us both for some Meatsauce. RIP my bro."

While he wasn't heavily associated with pro wrestling, Coolio had indicated at points in his life that he was a fan, even once jokingly comparing himself to late WWE star The Ultimate Warrior. Coolio was also close with the late former WWE star Chyna and even released a video once campaigning for Chyna to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Coolio's aforementioned song, "Gangsta's Paradise" was also used by Allysin Kay as her entrance music while she wrestled on the independent circuit.

Wrestling Inc. would like to offer our condolences to Coolio, his family, and his friends as they mourn his passing.