Backstage News On WWE Plans For Finn Balor

The WWE creative team reportedly has "significant plans" in place for Finn Balor.

According to WrestleVotes, Balor is "a strong favorite of the new leadership group" spearheaded by Triple H, and there is an expectation that the leader of Judgment Day will "play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE."

The report did not specify WWE's exact plans for Balor, but it's worth noting that the Irish Superstar has been on a winning streak over the past month or so on "WWE Raw," scoring pinfall victories against the likes of Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio.

Even prior to Judgment Day's loss to Rey Mysterio & WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Clash at the Castle, Balor was on a 7-match winning streak – including both live events and TV – and it was apparent that Triple H & Co. were keen to feature Balor in a prominent role on the "Raw" brand.

Earlier this week, Balor continued his pursuit of recruiting AJ Styles to Judgment Day. Following The Phenomenal One's loss to Sami Zayn, Balor would confront Styles and put up the horn, only to be flipped off by Styles. This led to an irate Balor attacking Styles and placing a steel chair around his head. Just as he prepared to stomp Styles' head into the mat, he stopped, and stressed that he could've ended Styles, but "that's not what friends do." The segment seemed to tease that Styles could eventually give in to Balor's wishes and join Judgment Day.

Later in the night, Balor was confronted by a returning Edge, who saved Riddle from a 4-on-1 attack at the hands of Judgment Day. The show went off the air with Edge challenging Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. The match was later confirmed by WWE.