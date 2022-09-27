Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Edge immediately took down Priest with a Spear before staring down Dominik Mysterio, who betrayed The Rated R-Superstar at Clash at the Castle. Once Ripley pulled Dominik out of the ring, Edge nailed Balor with a Spear.

Edge then grabbed the microphone to address Balor and Judgment Day injuring his leg with a steel chair earlier this month.

"You have tried to finish me over and over, but I always come back," Edge told Judgment Day in a passionate promo. "Even if it takes nine years, I always come back! I never quit. And Finn, I have a challenge for you. For the first time ever, Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit Match at Extreme Rules."

There was previously speculation that Edge had been written off WWE TV following Judgment Day's attack, mostly due to the limited dates on his contract. Several reports suggested that Edge could be kept off WWE programming until Crown Jewel or Royal Rumble, but murmurs of his return grew louder after WWE unveiled a poster of Extreme Rules with Edge featured on it.

Edge has previously spoken about Balor being one of his dream match-ups, as the veteran wrestler prepares to embark on the final few years of his career. Prior to his WrestleMania 38 match against AJ Styles, Edge even called out Balor as one of his potential opponents at the Grandest Stage of them All. Since returning to the ring in 2019, Edge has been in high-profile feuds against the likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins and The Miz. The match against Balor will likely be the culmination of his feud with Judgment Day.