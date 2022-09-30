Update On State Of WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has caused an almost-unprecedented level of damage throughout Florida. It appears, however, that the WWE Performance Center, located in Orlando, was spared from the worst of the destruction. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports that because the Performance Center is located on higher ground, the building received almost no serious damage from the storm.

This stands in stark contrast to much of the rest of the state, even as far inland as Orlando. 2.7 million people are reported to be without power across Florida, according to the Associated Press, and there are many who are still trapped in their homes due to the flooding. Four casualties have been reported thus far, with that number unfortunately likely to increase as officials sort through the chaos. Though the hurricane was briefly downgraded to a tropical storm, it seems to have built up intensity once again as it heads towards South Carolina and parts of Georgia.

WWE made the smart decision to close their Performance Center before the hurricane hit, while AEW made it optional for talent to travel to "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" tapings this week. On TV, weather coverage took up nearly all of the top eight ratings positions, pushing "Dynamite" down to number nine for the night.

Back down in Florida, the worst of the damage appears to be concentrated around the gulf coast in the central area of the state's shoreline. "Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island look like they will need to be 80 percent rebuilt," said former emergency management chief Jared Moskowitz.