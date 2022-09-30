Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls In-Character Interaction MJF Had At Sushi Dinner

If there's one thing Freddie Prinze Jr. learned this week, it's that if you interrupt Maxwell Jacob Friedman's dinner, things can only end badly for you. On the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the actor shared a story from a recent night out he had with MJF. To put their relationship in context, Prinze explained that they became friends after MJF was on the first season of the show and now comes out to LA to have dinner with him every so often.

"So, we go to this sushi place," Prinze told his co-host Jeff Dye, "and there's these two – I'm going to call them ladies. They were very drunk, they were sitting next to us, and if you've seen Maxwell lately, he's in good shape, okay? Like, really good shape. His arms are freaking huge." Prinze continued that the women began flirting and were clearly "in love" with MJF.

"But I mean really in love with him," Prinze added. "And they're like, 'Oh my god, your arms! Blah, blah, blah,' and he's like, 'Oh, thanks, oh, thanks,' just doing his thing. We're just trying to eat a meal." But, according to the podcaster, the women just kept going with their dinner interruption until MJF finally snapped in response to one woman asking about his plans for later.

"He legit just looks at her and he goes, 'Nothing with you!'" Prinze stated amongst laughter. "And before we go, the drunker one goes, 'Well, the least you guys could do is buy us dinner!' And Max goes, 'I could buy everyone in this restaurant dinner and I think I will, I just won't be buying yours!' "Cracking up, Prinze recalled MJF being "so in character" during the exchange.

The former WWE creative team member has hardly hidden his appreciation for MJF as of late, referring to the AEW star as one of the best talkers in pro wrestling alongside Kevin Owens. "He's such a talented, talented dude," Prinze elaborated, adding, "His creativity is just next-freaking-level."