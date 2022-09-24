Freddie Prinze Jr. Would Put Top WWE Star's Promo Up Against MJF's

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes MJF has some strong competition in the WWE when it comes to mic skills.

The actor and former WWE creative writer said on the most recent episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast that he believes Kevin Owens has a claim for having the best promo in the business. Prinze Jr. made the comparison between the two stars while recapping Owens' promo on Austin Theory this past week on WWE's "Monday Night Raw."

"He hit him with a promo that I would put up there with anything MJF has done in the last year and a half," Prinze Jr. said, "and he's damn-near almost done it two times in a week now."

Prinze Jr. praised Owens for simultaneously being able to "talk s—" to Theory while putting him over during the promo ahead of their match on "Raw."

"I felt he was saying some real stuff in there," Prinze Jr. said

MJF has earned the reputation for being one of the best talkers and actors in the business, once earning praise from The New York Times in its "Best Performances of 2020" recap for a segment on AEW's "Dynamite."

But Prinze Jr. said Owens has been on fire in recent weeks in ways that even MJF hasn't, chalking up some of Owens' recent momentum up to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's recent departure from the company.

"I love Kevin Owens," Prinze Jr. said. "He would never get to cut a promo like this when Vince was there, and even when Vince was there, Kevin still had the best promos, period ,out of anyone on the network."

