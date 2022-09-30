Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi Broke Tradition With WWE Walkout

Sasha Banks and Naomi were set for a six-woman tag team main event on the May 16th, 2022, edition of "WWE Raw" they day they reportedly walked out of the company. As the show was starting, Banks and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and left the building, after which they were suspended and their titles were vacated. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about what he would have done if he was in Banks' and Naomi's shoes.

"I would have did [the match], and then I would have left," Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "Other veteran wrestlers that have been around said the same exact thing, they would've did the job and then they would've left ... It's like tradition, you know what I mean? And I think losing ... that tradition factor, the business, man, that right there is where I think the rubber met the road as far as the situation went."

Banks and Naomi were suspended while Vince McMahon still reigned over the company as CEO and Chairman of the Board. Since the elevation of Paul "Triple H" Levesque to the role of WWE Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations, however, they are reportedly back on the internal roster and are expected to return to the company at any time. While both have made multiple appearances outside WWE, they still have yet to be seen on WWE programming since the walk-out.

