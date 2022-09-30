Backstage News Heading Into Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tentative plans for Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" have been revealed. The September 30 edition of the blue brand will emanate from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Sami Zayn, who will be a massive fan favorite in his home country, will team with Solo Sikoa to take on Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Last week, Sikoa blindsided Ricochet and Moss backstage as they were having an argument with Zayn, who is now officially an Honorary Uce for The Bloodline.

Fightful is reporting that once again, WWE has sent Shotzi's tank in case the decision is made to utilize it for her entrance. This is the third straight week the tank has been delivered, but it hasn't been seen on TV. Shotzi is scheduled to have a match against Bayley. The match comes one week after Shotzi turned babyface, saving Raquel Rodriguez from being attacked by Damage CTRL during last week's episode of "SmackDown." Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will be ringside.

The Fightful report also notes that there are a few "Raw" Superstars who are scheduled for the show. Money in the Bank briefcase holder Austin Theory is said to be in the area for the show. Also mentioned in the report is that WWE made special travel arrangements for some talents who have been in the path of Hurricane Ian.

In addition, WWE reportedly has ladders, tables, and kendo sticks set up to continue building hype for the Extreme Rules premium live event, which is scheduled to take place on October 8.

Another match announced for Friday night's show is Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios.