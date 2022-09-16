WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.

By the end of the segment, Shotzi had officially turned babyface. There was speculation of Shotzi undergoing a character change after an earlier report from Fightful Select suggested that a particular element of her old "NXT" character was being brought back, with plans in place for Shotzi's tank to be delivered to the venue of Friday's show, the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. While Shotzi did not step out with her tank Friday, it appears she will be bringing back her zestful entrance going forward.

Shotzi was last seen on the 8/26 "WWE SmackDown" where she & Xi Li participated in a Fatal 4-Way Tag against Dana Brooke & Tamina, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H., and Natalya & Sonya Deville. Since that appearance, Shotzi & Li have continued to team up at several WWE live events, but have been kept off TV.

Following her move to the main roster in 2021, Shotzi had briefly used the tank while teaming up with Tegan Nox. However, both the tank and her last name – Blackheart – were quickly dropped as she underwent a character change under the Vince McMahon regime. She officially turned to the dark side upon attacking Sasha Banks on the October 29, 2021, episode of "SmackDown" and has remained a heel ever since. Fans on social media are particularly excited to see the return of babyface Shotzi riding out to the ring in her tank.