“WWE SmackDown” star Shotzi has revealed to “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin” that it “wasn’t my decision” when it came to no longer using her signature tank during her entrances on WWE television.

The former “WWE NXT” star is well-known for making her way to the ring in a tiny tank, which is something that she did prior to working for WWE on the independent scene. It helped to make her stand out, especially as a fan favorite — Shotzi said she’s always “been the ballsy badass” and”always booked as a babyface” throughout her career, which is where the tank came into play, as audiences always reacted in a positive manner towards it. The company even made it a part of an “NXT” storyline when Candice LeRae destroyed it.

But the WWE main roster has finally made Shotzi a heel after she attacked Sasha Banks on an episode of “WWE SmackDown” back in October, and while she was kept off TV for a while in the wake of the turn, she recently earned a “SmackDown” Women’s Championship match against Ronda Rousey. She no longer has her tank with her though, and Shotzi is “embracing the change” when it comes to that decision.

“It’s nice, seven years, later to finally change up the character and find something new within me,” she said. “I think I’m finally, like, grabbing the horns and rolling with it, and I feel like it’s finally clicking.”

Even though Blackheart is no longer using it, the tank and the helmet that went alongside it do have a lot of meaning to her, personally. Back in 2020, her car was stolen with the helmet inside, and she’s talked about a touching moment that saw Triple H go out of his way to ensure she got a new one created.

