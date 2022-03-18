WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to show off her new tattoo.

As seen below, the tattoo appears to be a blend between a woman’s face and an alligator. Shotzi wrote the caption “Welcome to Gatorland B*[email protected]” while crediting artist Fain Douleur of Little Fang Tattoos.

Shotzi was in action against Xia Li in a dark match ahead of last Friday’s SmackDown. She was reportedly returning to the ring after dealing with a nagging back injury. Her feud with Sasha Banks seemingly ended last month after The Boss won their match on the February 25 episode of SmackDown.

As of this writing, Shotzi is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 38. She was called up to the main roster last July after spending nearly two years in NXT. You can see screengrabs of her new tattoo below.

