Big Backstage Update On Future Of Shotzi's Tank

Gretzky and Messier; Kenny and Ibushi; Eleven and Mike Wheeler. The great ones always reunite with one another. And it may soon be time for another reunion, between WWE star Shotzi and her most prized possession: her tank.

Fightful Select has confirmed that there were plans in place for Shotzi's tank to be delivered to Anaheim, California, both home to the artists formerly known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and, more importantly to this discussion, the site of Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown." While Fightful noted there was no confirmation on whether the tank would be used on the broadcast, they did stress it was brought to "SmackDown's" venue.

Shotzi has been without her beloved tank which she used in "NXT" and while working on the independent scene since she returned to the WWE main roster after months off earlier this summer. In an interview soon after, Shotzi revealed that, while the tank had been a big part of her presentation, she was looking forward to embracing the change and moving forward without the tank.

Shockingly, however, Shotzi changed her tune shortly after Vince McMahon shuffled off into retirement and was replaced by WWE's new Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, with Shotzi teasing the return of the tank in an Instagram post back in August. Since then, however, the tank has not appeared alongside Shotzi, who has wrestled twice on "SmackDown" since the tease, losing to "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and coming up short in a four-way tag team match where she was paired with Xia Li.

As of this writing, Shotzi was not being promoted to appear on Friday night's "SmackDown."