Shotzi Teases Return Of Element From Her WWE NXT Presentation

"SmackDown" Superstar Shotzi has teased the return of her fan-favorite tank under the leadership of the new WWE Head of Creative, Triple H.

Shotzi took to her Instagram Story this morning to post a picture of the mini tank she used to drive to the ring during her "NXT" days. The tank is dark olive green with a cannon sticking out at the front and a skull underneath. The letters TCB (standing for "taking care of business") are on the bumper

She first introduced the tank to fans when she debuted in "NXT" back in late 2019 as Shotzi Blackheart. Fans loved seeing her ride the tank to the ring, helping her get over with them. During her feud with Candice LeRae in 2020, LeRae ran over her tank with an SUV in order to set up a WarGames match involving the two. At the event, Shotzi brought a new tank out, much to the approval of the audience. She made the move to the main roster the following year on "SmackDown" alongside Tegan Nox as the two rode the tank to the ring, but Shotzi got rid of the tank soon after and dropped Blackheart from her ring name.

Triple H was named Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations back in late July following the announcement of former CEO and chairman Vince McMahon's departure from WWE. McMahon's exit from the company followed news that he was being investigated by the Board of Directors for paying millions of dollars in hush money to former female employees to silence allegations of sexual abuse, misconduct, and harassment.