Theme Song For The Rock's Black Adam Released

The marketing campaign for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC movie "Black Adam" continues to kick into high gear. Following the most recent trailer for the film, the studio has released the theme music for "Black Adam" in advance of its October 21 release date. The theme, composed by Lorne Balfe, blends elements of a standard comic book soundtrack with a hip-hop-inspired backbeat as well as a chorus of singers that hint towards the movie's mythological backstory.

In addition to Johnson, "Black Adam" stars Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Marwan Kenzari as the film's villain, Sabbac. In the comic book source material, Black Adam is known as a fierce villain himself, most often a foe of Shazam. However, the character has taken on more of an anti-hero role in recent years, perhaps in anticipation of the coming movie.

Johnson was officially announced to be portraying Black Adam all the way back in 2014, so it's been a long road for Warner Bros. to get this movie made. Even before that announcement, Johnson had been vocal about wanting to take on the role, with rumors circulating about his casting as far back as 2007. Johnson first got word of the role by fans suggesting that he would be well-suited for it, and the star put things into motion from there.

"Black Adam" will tell the story of the titular character teaming up with the Justice Society of America, made up of heroes like Hawkman and Doctor Fate, to take down a common enemy in the form of the demonic Sabbac.